Behind The Scence | 27 September 2017 10:32 CET

Actress, Mercy Aigbe Goes ‘Diabolical’

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, is about to hit our TV screens with another hit movie, ’77 Bullets’ as she is currently on location doing what she knows how to do best.

This time around, it is the regular English movie but in Yoruba language as she hopes the movie will be one of many indigenous movies that will be a box office hit.

Being her production, she has been able to use great cast in the movie as she takes the lead role which she hopes will hold fans of the industry spell bound as they will keep asking for more just like her last production, ‘The Victims.’

Checkout some behind the scenes photos in anticipation of the premiere date.


Behind The Scence

By: roylexi.com

