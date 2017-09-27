Ara’s Management Refutes Report Of Return To Akinboboye’s Atunda Entertainment

The management of AralolaOlumuyiwa, the wondrous forerunner female drummer widely known by the stage name Ara has refuted the story of a return to former label, Atunda Entertainment.

The story of Ara’s return to the entertainment platform owned by OtunbaWanleAkinboboye was featured on Thisdaylive.com on Sunday, June 18, 2017 with the link: https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/06/18/ara-returns-to-atunda-entertainment/

A press release signed by Ara’smanager and publicist,KanbiOwolabi describes the report as ‘’false’’.

The communication reads in part ‘’ There was no time ARA, Nigeria’s sensational talking female drummer returned back to the stable of OtunbaWanleAkinboboye owned Atunda Entertainment as stated in the report. Ara’s contract expired in 2007 and she has since moved on.

This is an assumed, calculated and premeditated attempt by OtunbaAkinboboye to defraud the general public. At no point in time was ther a dialogue between both parties to renegotiate another contract.

Ara remains an independent artiste and the story falsely misled and misdirect the attention of the growing fans, associates, clients and international bodies that are associated to ARA in different parts of the world.’’

The statement further stated “We emphasize the fact that there was never a reconciliation between ARA and OtunbaWanleAkinboboye that warrants her going back to work or perform alongside artistes on her former label”

ARA never performed alongside any artistes by names: Anu, The Lady Ekwu and Olomidan Bata at any formal launch of Motherland Beckons Ethiopian destination, Al Nejash/Lalibela.

The statement further enjoins Ara’s publics, home and abroad, to disregard the report of a return to Atunda Entertainment in its entirety.

According to Mr.Owolabi proper communication on how to secure Ara’s service(s) would be deployed very soon.