Woe Unto Any Man That Spends Money on Slay Queens than his Mother…Singer, Duncan Mighty

Port Harcourt base singer, Duncan Mighty, has got some few reasonable words for his fellow men and young boys ready to settle down as he just reminded them about the struggling of their mothers.

The singer shared a photo of two women in a full loaded bus conveying their farm produce to the market and called on men to ensure they take care of their mothers instead of spending money on slay queens.

Duncan Mighty cursed any man that makes it in life and abandon his mother who suffered to bring him up for a slay queen who will add no value in his life.

In his words, “After all this suffer make pikin see food chop and pay school fees ,the idiot will bring in one slay queen and forget his mother's effort, you still made it yet you driving car while she still treks to the market. Woe unto any man who values his gf/wife more than his mother. My mother my everything... Anticipate THANK YOU MAMA FOR 9MONTHS.”