Actress, Eucharia Anunobi Gradually Having a Smiling Face

Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi, is still in shock but she is gradually getting herself back after losing her only child about a month ago after a brief illness.

Since bidding her son farewell to mother earth, the actress has not been seen in public as she still mourns over the death of her only child.

It is not easy but only God will grant her the fortitude to bear the loss. The actress has been surrounded by friends and family members who have tried at ensuring she is able to smile and not left in the shadows of herself.