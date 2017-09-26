Actress, Uche Jombo Signs Multi-Million Naira Deal With Oak Pensions Limited

Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo, has just landed herself another endorsement deal as the actress has been appointed as the brand ambassador for Oak Pensions Limited.

This new deal comes with the fact that the actress will need to help use her celebrity status to help promote Oak Pensions brand to her large fan base.

The Pension firm believes that Uche Jombo embodies the characteristics of creativity, passion and excellence that are so closely aligned with Oak Pensions core values.

According to Oak Pension Limited, “Our decision to partner with a nollywood personality as our brand ambassador was imperative on the need to infuse educative entertainment in discussions around Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and retirement planning.”