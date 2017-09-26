Your Fight is Disturbing my Show Publicity…Basketmouth Tells P-Sqaure

Comedian, Basketmouth is not happy with the way the fight between the P-Square brothers seems to over shadow his show which is coming up on 30th of September, 2017.

The comedian took to social media to question why they could not hold their fight until his show is over as all the attention has been diverted to the fight.

Not every celebrity are ready to step into the fight of the brothers but Basketmouth’s only concern is the fact that they are disturbing his publicity with their fight.

In his words, “why una no wait until after my show on Saturday before una fight this fight? You guys are distracting my publicity naaa. Wetin sef, anyway, Lords of The Ribs with Basketmouth live on 30th Sept.”