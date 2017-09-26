My Mother-in-law has Taught me so Much About Marriage…Actress, Stella Damasus

Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus, recently could not hide how happy she was for her mother-in-law, who turned a year older.

Stella, who is married to video director, Daniel Ademinokan, while celebrating her mother-in-law and recalling all her advices disclosed that she is been more than a mother to her.

She explained that since coming into the family, she has taught her a lot including how to pray and what marriage is all about.

Advertisement

“Happy birthday to the most amazing mother in law in the whole world. I love you to the moon and back Mami. You have taught me so much about God, marriage, prayer, love, family and so many other things that are too many to mention. You have shown more love than I could ever ask for. May God continue to bless, guide, protect and heal you in Jesus name. I love you Mami,” she wrote.