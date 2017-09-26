Jude Okoye Blessed with Another Baby Girl as his Brothers Keep Fighting

It is a season of breaking news from the camp of the P-Square brothers as their family challenges is trending juts like the way the release every single each year that passes by.

Just some weeks back, Paul Okoye, welcomed twins with his pretty wife in a US hospital now it is the turn of their elder brother, Jude Okoye, has he has just welcomed a baby girl with his wife.

While the family is still going through some personal challenges, God still chooses to bless them with a gift that will bring joy into their various homes.

Jude shared a picture of his wife and baby girl, Chisom, doing fine in a US hospital as he hopes to bond with them after the whole issues brewing between his brothers.

According to him, “May your name be Glorified oh Lord. Princess Eleanor Chisom Okoye is here.”