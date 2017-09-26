Asp Amina, Igp Idris' Mistress Who Was Promoted From Corporal To Asp I

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Calabash | 26 September 2017 14:22 CET

Paul Okoye Mocks his brother Peter for Releasing Viral Video

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Recently, a video of the P-Square brothers almost exchanging blows at the office of their lawyer went viral and many were angry at whoever released the video.

But Paul Okoye, who was in the video has come out to mock his brother Peter who seems to have been the one recording the video as he is the brain behind the release of the video.

Paul went on his Twitter handle to mock his brother Peter for sharing the almighty video which has gotten many talking.

According to him, “Wow!!!! And he finally released the all mighty video lol”


Calabash

A winner is the loser who refuse to quit.
By: Kwame Aduhene-Kwarte

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists