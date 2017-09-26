Paul Okoye Mocks his brother Peter for Releasing Viral Video

Recently, a video of the P-Square brothers almost exchanging blows at the office of their lawyer went viral and many were angry at whoever released the video.

But Paul Okoye, who was in the video has come out to mock his brother Peter who seems to have been the one recording the video as he is the brain behind the release of the video.

Paul went on his Twitter handle to mock his brother Peter for sharing the almighty video which has gotten many talking.

According to him, “Wow!!!! And he finally released the all mighty video lol”