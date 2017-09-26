Tripple MG Boss, Ubi Franklin’s Apartment Gutted by Fire

Tripple MG boss, Ubi Franklin, is currently thanking God for not losing his life in a fire incident which happened in the early hours at his home.

Ubi who shared the news said that he was already up and preparing for ork with some of his friends coming around to his house when the fire started from a faulty AC and the whole place was filled with smoke.

He disclosed that all the water tap in the hosue automatically stopped working as he had to hget water from the fridge to put it off which still did not help until his friend mixed poundo yam flour inside water before the fire was put off.

“Anyone who knows me knows i wake up very early. I don’t stay in bed past 6:am latest 7:am Except I went to bed at about that time. So I woke up this mornings was getting set for work. I had my friends come in from out of town and I was like since I live alone they should come stay at mine. So I had just finished praying and was getting my gadgets ready for work and I heard one of my friends shouting fire fire Ubi Fire Fire. I came out the whole house was filled up with smoke I was confused on where to start.

“The fire started from the Faulty AC. Guess what all the water taps in the entire house stopped working.

I had to get the bottle water from the fridge and started with that and nothing. It was raining heavy at the time I don’t think there was an amount of shouting that could be heard by a neighbor.

so I found water somewhere and used the morning fresh in the kitchen and still nothing, my friend found poundo yam flour in the kitchen and we soaked that in water and finally we were able to contain that fire.

“At some point I couldn’t see anymore because of the smoke covered the whole house and I fell

We all need to be careful, just last week same AC burnt down a friends house and left him and his family with nothing . This AC burning down houses is getting too much. Be careful and be vigilant.

I Pray God keeps us and our loved ones safe. Thank God for everything. Alive and well Properties can be replaced But life can’t be Thank you God for keeping The irreplaceable ALIVE,” he shared.