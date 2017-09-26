Stop Judging the P-Square Brothers…Ime Bishop Warns

While some Nigerians are still sharing their various opinions about the recent public shame the P-Square brothers are bringing to themselves, Nollywood actor, Ime Bishop, has warned fans to be careful of things they say.

Advertisement

The actor stated that the love between the brothers is far beyond the way people can imagine as their misunderstanding is just a way for them to understand themselves better.

According to him, “A little misunderstanding and quarrel is sometimes a way maker for a deeper sense of understanding. Let them be. Don't judge them. You can't be more Catholic than the Pope. These guys love each other more than you can perceive. If the ship of their relationship is stormy now, it's just a matter of time, it will be calm. Stop mudslinging them. Mind your business and stop aggravating this ish here on social media.”