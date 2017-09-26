After Quarrel, The Make up Sex with my Man is Always Fire…Actress, Joke Jigan

Nollywood actress, Joke Jigan better known as Jokelet, is so proud of her lover that she is ready to go the extra mile to do anything just to make him happy.

The actress has not stopped for any day as she constantly flaunts her man on social media at every given opportunity.

Recently, her man turned a year older and the actress took time to appreciate him recalling the times they fight and they make up just to allow the flame of love to continue burning.

The actress recalled that the part that makes her wow is when they fight and after making up, the kind of midnight affair that comes with it is always fire.

According to her while wishing her man happy birthday, “Yes we fight, pride sets in sometimes, we won't talk for days! I hate it when we do that anyways but the make up sex is always fire, I love it when the "Baby am sorry and I love u" text comes in trust me , I can't love u less honey HBD my king.”