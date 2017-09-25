Actress, Iyabo Ojo Unveils Restaurant ‘Abula Spot’ in Lekki (photos)

Popular Yoruba actress, Iyabo Ojo, has finally achieved the dream of owning her own canteen, Abula Spot, in the ever busy Lekki area of Lagos state.

The actress who has been making serious plans of opening her restaurant finally unveiled it during the weekend as hopes to bring good homemade food to the people in the region.

She observed that people living on the Island are always busy and majority stop by the various fast foods around to get what to eat on their way home but with her restaurant around, it will avail many the opportunity of having good meals both while on their way to work, during lunch and after close of work.

Her canteen also deals with home delivery and other events with quick delivery. Some of her industry colleagues were on ground to show her the needed love.