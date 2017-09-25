I’ve Been Doing Music for 18years, Can’t Stop Now…Paul Okoye

Asp Amina, Igp Idris' Mistress Who Was Promoted From Corporal To Asp I

Calabash | 25 September 2017 14:26 CET

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Singer, Paul Okoye of the P-Square fame, might not be having it rosy with his brother, Peter Okoye, as they have gone their separate ways but that has not stopped them from singing.

While Peter has been doing solo shows himself, Paul is already in the studio trying to put one or two singles together just to prove how good he is in his craft.

Paul recently shared with his fans that he has been doing music for 18years now and still counting and with whatever is going on, that will not make him stop now.

“Same voice same music....and still working #music .... been doing this over 18yrs+ can't stop now,” he wrote.


"Nothing will stop my frend in relaseing his music" wadup flavour
