MR EAZI DELIVERS STELLAR PERFORMANCE AT THE ROUND HOUSE, LONDON

There is surely some yet undiscovered law of physics that will demonstrate how, the bigger the stage he's on, Mr Eazi's powers of performance only seem to grow.

On Saturday, September 23rd, The Culture Fest Event hosted by Mr Eazi, drew crowds by the multitude at Roundhouse London.

The event featured performances from various artists ranging from Dancers, DJs, Comedians, Fashion exhibition, Dance Competition and to cap it all good music.

The Event hosted by Eddie Kadi and Adesope saw performances from Wande Coal, Fuse ODG, Eugy, Smalldoctor, Kah Lo, The Compozers, Biso Kdei, Kwamz & Flava, DJ Juls, DJ Spinall, DJ Edu, DJ Cuppy, DJ Naijaboi, Dj P Montana and DJ Sawa among many other major acts.

Being one with the crowd was Mr Eazi's theme for the night as he got personal with his fans and addressed the media.

The singer gave an exuberant performance till the end of the event. His stage presence and dexterity definitely earned him plaudits,cheers and a well-deserved standing ovation from the appreciative crowd.

With his steady rise in the industry and sustained first class performances, it has become obvious that Indeed Life is Eazi.