Stop Advertising your Man if he does not do Same to you…Actress, Pat Ugwu

Nollywood actress, Pat Ugwu, has been enjoying some bit of controversies of recent especially for posting raunchy photos but that has not affected her in any way.

The actress recently decided to advice her fellow ladies about the way they put their heads into loving a man who sometimes does not appreciate them.

She warned that ladies should stop advertising their man because some men prefer acting as if they are single while the ladies go about flaunting them everywhere they go.

In her words, “Don't advertise your man if he is not advertising you if he act single my sister act like a widow because life is too short to be fooled.”