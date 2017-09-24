Gula, a play on Obasanjo’s prison encounter with a gangster -Baba Ali, premieres on September 30th

Gula, a true-life story of hope, courage and second chances, is set to premiere on Saturday, September 30th 2017 by 7:00 pm at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos

Gula is a stage play based on the book ‘The Story of Baba Ali’ written by former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his encounter with Baba Ali - one of the mostdreaded criminals in Northern Nigeria during his incarceration in Yola.

The stage play is replete with vital lessons for families, government institutions, policy makers, institutions and governments. Gula reveals how the former President, while in prison, tried to understand the journey of fellow inmates to jail, and the efforts he made to influence and reverse their fast-tracked journey to self-destruction

After the Premiere on Saturday, September 30th, the stage play will show twice daily by 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm on October 1st, 7th and 8th, 2017 at Terra Kulture, 1376 Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Tickets are available at Terra Kulture, VI; Muson Centre, Onikan; Jazzhole, Ikoyi; Prince Ebeano Supermarkets, Lekki; Slot Outlets and Bruno’s Place, Ikeja City Mall. Ticket to the Premiere is N15,000 each, while tickets for the stage play are available for N15,000 (VVIP), N10,000 (VIP) and N5,000 (regular).

For enquiries visit: www.gulaonstage.com