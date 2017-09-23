Actress, Lizzy Anjorin Set to Unveil Clothing Line

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, is not just good at acting alone, but she has been steadily releasing some singles to her credit and has left many wondering how talented she is.

That is not all, not just answering to the call of some movie producers to grace their movie set, the actress has also produced some movies to her name and still counting.

Another side of the actress is that virtually all the clothes she is having on are made by her as she has been spending more of time making good clothes instead of spending her money to travel to Dubai, Turkey, China and the likes to get imported clothes.

In trying to position herself in the Nigerian fashion industry, Lizzy is set to unveil her clothing line within couple of months in the heart of Lekki, Lagos, as it will avail the slay queens the opportunity of meeting her for quality and creative designs.