I’m Ready to Drop Acting to Face Politics…Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, in the past few months have been trying to win the hearts of his people in Anambra state ahead of the governorship election scheduled to take place in the state.

The actor has not been sleeping well and he and his campaign team have been working tirelessly at ensure they get to top political seat of the state.

Many have been wondering how he is going to be able to combine acting and being a governor if he eventually wins but to him, that is not a problem but at the same time, he does not mind dropping acting for four years to concentrate on giving his people the best.

Speaking with Sun newspaper, he said, “It will not stop my acting career at all. I intend to combine both roles effectively. However, I’m willing to jettison acting in order to face governance for four years should it be required of me. An actor also has a right to contest for public office like every other citizen of Nigeria. So, I think the fact that I’m an actor is a major plus, not a setback.”