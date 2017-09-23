Anybody that Hears Good music and does not Dance is Evil…Actress, Kate Henshaw

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, is getting matured age wise but when it comes to good looks, she is still a beauty to behold and she keeps slaying the best way she can.

The actress is known for taking fitness very serious and that she has been doing without missing a day and that has been making her body soft and easy to swing.

In a recent interview with Punch about her good looks, the actress disclosed that she stays young and radiant because she makes herself happy through dancing and listening to good music.

The actress stated that anyone who listens to good music and does not move to the rhythm is actually an evil fellow because music is the fruit for the soul.

In her words, “Music is the food of love and it is for the soul. If they are playing good music anywhere and you refuse to dance, then you are evil. I mean when everyone around you is on their feet, sweating it out on the dance floor and you remain on your seat, are you the devil? Music is from the heart and since I choose to be happy, anywhere they play good music, I start to dance. That is the secret of my happiness and that is what makes me look young. I am happy all the time.”