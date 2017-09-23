If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Stream Insights | 23 September 2017 10:21 CET

Contestants Photos From Miss Ambassador For Peace Camp

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

The city of Abuja is about to witness yet another entertaining and historical event ‎as 25 contestants of Miss Ambassador For Peace will battle it out on the stage of destiny as the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja on Saturday, 23rd September.

The Peace Achievers Awards and Miss Ambassador For Peace Nigeria 2017 will honour 25 Award Recipients with 6 pageant will to emerge on the prestigious night.

Expected to thrill the audience with their songs are

Ice Prince, Priaz, Styl-Plus, Gully Ridya, Frankie Walter, 2tight, Mr Nest and Maivnao. While the jokes from

Seyilaw, Amb Wahala, Dr. Ayuba, Koboko Master,Chuks D General, Sam and Song, Short cut and BOB, Mr. Odey, Stainless, Ghana Must Go, C.ri-Snow, Bishop of Comedy, Cedee and Washington DC will put their fans up their seats till the last actions

The Host for the night are MC Philip Rennar and On Air personality, Nenny B. While DJ's, Nani and Topherz shall the sound up and steady.


Stream Insights

DESTINY SENIOR AGE, IN ALL FOCUS ON THE FUTURE AND NOT WHAT SEEMS TO HARD AT THE MOMENT.
By: UGOCHUKWU FAVOUR-MAY

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists