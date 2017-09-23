Wizkid bags Guinness Book of Records award

Nigerian pop star, Wizkid has been named the first Afro-pop artiste to appear in the Guinness Book of World Records.

This was revealed in the 2018 edition of the Guinness World Record.

His collaboration with American rapper, Drake on the song- One dance earned him the record.

Recall the song broke the World record as the most played song on Spotify with over 1 billion streams.

Also in 2016, the song worn Apple Music’s best performing song of the year, the best performing single worldwide of 2016 and was named as the best selling singles of all time.

Wizkid is indeed shinning bright in the spot light.