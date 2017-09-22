If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Actress, Sola Sobowale Signs Multi-Million Naira Deal

Veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale, has just smiled to the bank as she has just gotten herself an endorsement deals with BSTAN Homes, a leading company in real estate and property design, construction and development in Nigeria.

Sola could not hide her joy which she has always been praying for as she shared the good news with her fans.

''Yesterday at the signing of my new partnership with BSTAN HOMES. I am very excited to join the team as their BRAND AMBASSADOR.''


