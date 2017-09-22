Actor, Van Vicker gets huge Tattoo on his Arm

Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker, has shocked his fans by going to get a tattoo on his arm which seems to look good on him.

The actor was able to endure the paisn that comes with it for some few hours the drawing took place and it indeed came out good on him.

He got the design of a Lion by a Ghanaian tattoo expect which to him stands as a symbol of his hard work but some of his fans don’t seems comfortable with it with some using the Bible to preach to him.