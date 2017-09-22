If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

My Wife Really Gave my Life a Meaning…Actor, Yemi Solade Celebrates wife

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

These our Nollywood actors shaaaa, they really have good taste for pretty women though no wonder lots of the single actors don’t rush to settle down like that.

Nollywood actor, Yemi Solade, is a case study as he and his pretty wife just celebrated their over 12years of love life together.

The actor who is blessed with three lovely kids, could not help it but to appreciate the woman who has been able to understand him and stayed through thick and thin just to see that the family remains united all through the years.

In his happy mood of his anniversary, he wrote, “It's Our Wedding Anniversary..... All Honour, Glory, Adoration, Adulation To GOD alone! I Can't Thank And Appreciate This Unique Lady Of Inestimable Value Enough For Coming Into My Life And Giving It A Meaning. Her Strength Is My Courage.”


