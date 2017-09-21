99% of women are born WITCH, STINGY & HEARTLESS…Actress, Lizzy Anjorin

Hmm, Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, is not taking things easy these days as she is all out to share blunt truth about the way people behave especially couples.

Not many may agree on some of the things she says but she is entitled to her opinion as she recently disclosed that large percentage of women are born witches and stingy set of people.

“99% of women are born WITCH, STINGY & HEARTLESS; moment you have one woman, stay away from another women, stay away from friends /family, if possible take her to everywhere like your mobile phone. if you can do all this you will be at peace for the rest of your life but if u can’t do all my brother you are in trouble. The witch spirit and it's full band boys in women can be mean and terrible; women can get angry and be restless on baseless issues, they can use their last kobo to do and undo; women are so secretive and heartless- moments she caught u with another woman or u give attention to what she doesn't like, yeparipa.

“It takes glory of God to survive it, you will see her praying for you but when you turn back na curse.. Women can keep secret for years with facts and she will even allow you to sleep with her, give you food and everything, but pray not to go broke because if you do, she will release all your secret with her and won't give you money because she will believe you will give the money to another woman or on something she doesn't like, even if the money is flowing in her bag, she will become so STINGY.

“If you are too arrogant and confronting, na only God can save you bcos while you are away, she will never think of her life or kids, her thought becomes evil and she will be contemplating on whether to pack out, quit or kill you; she will become HEARTLESS... While u are feeling like, I'm the man, she can't dictate for me; mama has gone nude cursing and speaking in tongue on top your matter, if care is not taking u can crumble in everything u lay ur hand on.. Women don't need to fly or ve feathers to become witch, some women prefer their man to go broke just for him not to have another woman.”