BTS PICTURES FROM JUDITH AUDU’S NEW MOVIE ‘OBSESSION’

Riding on the success of their initial partnership that produced the movie ‘Stormy Hearts’, Judith Audu Production, headed by Nollywood actress, Judith Audu, and ROK Studios, have teamed up for another feature film titled ‘Obsession’.

Obsession is produced by Judith Audu, Directed by Uduak-Obong Patrick, and is written by Rita Onwurah, Director of Photography David Wyte, BTS by Ritzy Arts, Costume Designer Joan Gbefwi of Jowys Fashion Consulting, Make up by Delola Fadipe.

It stars Amazing actors like Yemi Blaq, Femi Branch, Odera Olivia Orji, Ifu Ennada, Judith Audu, Mawuli Gavor, Oludara Egerton Shyngle, Uche Obunse, Bolaji Ogunmola, Nifemi Lawal, Seth Patrick and a host of other great actors.

OBSESSION SYNOPSIS

The peaceful lives of 2 happy families are about to be torn apart, leaving behind damage so bad that it would take more than a miracle to fix.

A once upon a popular actor who's having to deal with the reality of his fading prime finds himself in an entanglement which he finds difficult to break free from.

A wife, badly craving for love and attention but with a husband too busy to meet her needs, involves herself in a liaison which proves to be much bigger than she can chew.

Will both families survive this? Or are things doomed forever?

Obsession is Judith Audu 3rd Produced Feature Film, it is a Judith Audu Productions Film for Rok Studios. It will be hitting our screens very soon.