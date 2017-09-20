Osas Voice Wins Gospel Artiste of the Year Diaspora

Nigerian Osas Voice, a Nigerian-born artiste based in the United States, has taken the entertainment industry by storm as she picked the highly coveted 2017 Gospel Artiste of the Year Diaspora award in Lagos.

The annual awards, which is in its eleventh edition and organised by Nigeria Media Night Out Awards, had the likes of Kano state governor, former governor of Kaduna state, Sir Shina Peters, Cornel Udofia, Tricia Obi among others In attendance.

Expressing great excitement over the award, the artiste who already has five songs under her belt and is coming out with the second album in December had only deep gratitude and appreciation for her fans and the event organiser."I want to say a very big thank you to the Nigeria Media Night Out Award members for recognizing my music. I am extremely grateful. God bless you," she gushed and she also promised to produce more beautiful and inspiring songs.

She attributed the success to dogged determination, improvement efforts, self-belief and pursuit of excellence. For her fans and upcoming Gospel artistes, she said though making a breakthrough is not easy, they should keep striving as their persistence will yield favorable result sooner than later.