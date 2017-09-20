God Blessed me with a Virtuous Woman…Comedian, Klintdadrunk Gushes

Sometimes I wonder how some of these Nigerian comedians manage to ask pretty ladies out and end up marrying them for a wife and they give birth to lovely kids like Comedian, Klint Da Drunk.

The comedian and his pretty wife, Lilien, are currently celebrating their wedding anniversary which has seen them give birth to three generations to take after them for them.

It has not been an easy journey for these two love birds but the marriage has been one built on the fear of God, trust and real love which has seen them excel over the years.

Whenever they step out in public, the happiness is always written all over their face as they continue to count more years ahead of their union which has gotten many gushing about.

Klintdadrunk while sharing the happy news of his anniversary wrote, “This is what God blessed me with. The most wonderful wife, a lady of good virtue, a rare flower in a world filled with thorns, a hard working, loving not to forget extremely sexy wonder of a lady. Mother to my 3 blessed, sharp, witty, smart, respectful, intelligent and lovable kids. Honestly, I cannot ask for more. I am blessed with the best family. @prettylilien , If there is anything like a next life, I will find you and marry you over and over again. This life is not enough to enjoy living with you. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY SWEETY.”

Happy wedding anniversary to them and may almighty God continue to bless them.