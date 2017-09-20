Late Actor, Chinonso Chukwujekwu Burial death Fixed for October

It is well with Nollywood as the industry has truly lost another star who has brought joy and laughter to the homes of those who are vast with the growth of the industry.

It would be recalled that few weeks back, the news of Nollywood actor, Chinonso Chukwujekwu better known as Bossman’s death went viral but many never believed it due to the way it came.

Some had though it was rumour as many find it hard to believe as not many were in the know that he was asthmatic patient who has been managing things gently.

His death came at the time Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi, was mourning the death of her only child and that made the actor’s death not pronounced like others.

Well, it is sad that his death is true as the burial poster has been released as he will be laid to rest on the 5th of October, 2017, in Nnewi, Anambra state.

May his gentle soul rest in peace, amen.