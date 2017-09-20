Despite Being Married, Actress, Yvonne Jegede Gushes About her First ‘Lover’

Ever wonder where pretty Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, got her good looks from, then think no further as it’s obvious she got it from her dad.

The actress showed off the man who has brought so much joy into her heart from infantry to adulthood and it goes to show that she indeed enjoyed her dad compared to some children who till date don’t like their fathers.

Not all men take good care of the home especially in this era of domestic violence and cheating here and there but Yvonne, she really enjoyed her family and today has no course to regret having such a cute dad.

Gushing about her best man, she wrote, “The love of my life... My first love. I will not only take a bullet for you, I go use am drink garri sef. My Jegidu, Jegeson, Jegilinger, Papa Yvonne toh sure. #DaddysGirl #DaddysLittleGirl #1stBorn #EdoBlood #AgenebodeIsBae .”