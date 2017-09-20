The Cost of war is too Much to Bear…Actress, Georgina Onuoha

Nigeria is really struggling to stay united despite the whole challenges some ethnic groups are trying to create and Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha, is not happy with what is going on.

The actress has decided to hit the nail on the head without fear as she points out that war has never helped anyone or country and has never led to peace.

Read her message to Nigerians;

Nigeria is the most populous black nation on earth with almost 200 million citizens. I beg to ask again; Where will you run to if you get this war you are clamoring for? Same old men have seized power since 1960, they take off their military uniforms and wear civilian clothes automatically they become agent of change and democracy to deceive gullible citizens. These were the same men that ruled with irons fist, caused poverty, shared a nation's wealth amongst themselves, send their kids to London to school, allocate oil blocks to their family members and friends, yet you think they care one bit about you?

Igbos, Yorubas, Hausas if you are tired of the geopolitical situation and geographical entity called Nigeria, please resolve it amicably. The funny truth is that we hate ourselves so much. Igbos think they can live in harmony? when they are busy kidnapping their brothers and sisters for money? Do the Hausas think they can live together when the terrorize each and kill their fellow Muslims? Common people, united we stand, divided we fall. Rather than kill each other, let us call for a new referendum, rewrite our constitution or amend it, and face our common enemy the "Politicians" who enrich themselves at the expense of our nation. Our youths need a new path way to prosperity? There is hunger and suffering in the land, the rich are getting richer and the poor getting poorer? War and separation will not solve our problems.

Nobody is addressing the elephant in the house that has been the root cause of our problems since independence. Oil and gas and well as the Quoter System that favors the North more than any other part of Nigeria. Niger/Delta produces oil yet their people live in abject poverty with zero infrastructure. Our leaders take money from big oil companies and our elders/chiefs seals their mouth because of corruption? Kalu and co should sit down on a round table and dialogue. The cost of war is too much to bear. Don't waste innocent bloods. Don't take advantage of young ignorant and gullible youths. War is not your last resort. Ndigbo make una hear word. Diplomacy works, while you have the right to separate from Nigeria, use the proper channels.