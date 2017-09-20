Hate has no Place in my Life…Peter Okoye’s Wife Speaks

The rift between the P-Square brothers, Paul and Peter Okoye, is not getting any rosy as the brothers are far from allowing peace to reign.

Recently, Paul has been giving some hint on what could possibly be brewing in the family but he never mentioned any name.

The brothers have even gone far by doing their individual thing with Peter currently going for shows without his brother who just returned from seeing his new twins.

It would be recalled that recently, Paul hinted that only a woman can come in between peaceful brothers and many tried to decode whom he was referring to with fingers pointing at Peter’s wife, Lola Omotayo.

Well, everything is still on allegation but that has not stopped Lola from breaking the silence as she says peace is the only way for one to move forward as hate has no value in her world.

According to Lola, ''Good evening my lovelies….please leave footprints of kindness and love wherever you go. Love is the only way and peace of mind is the ultimate goal in this life of ours. Hate has no place in my world, never has, never will..Have a blessed evening #preachlovenothate #superwoman #thankfulnomatterwhat #humilityisthenewsexy #Godblessusall #proudlynigerian #proudlyrussian #proudlyafrican #proudlyyoruba..