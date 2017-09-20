If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 20 September 2017 08:46 CET

If Opportune to be President, I’ll Eradicate Corruption…Actor, Femi Adebayo

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo, may be enjoying his job as the special assistant to Kwara state governor on arts culture and tourism but he might not be that sure if he has the mind politics.

The actor in a recent chat with his fans monitored by Nollywoodgists.com, stated that going into full politics is not certain except it is the will of God then he will not mind.

Femi when asked what he will do if opportune to be the President of the country explained that he will ensure quality education and also try to eradicate corruption.

According to the actor on becoming the president of Nigeria, “ensure quality education because that’s like you having a solid foundation for a better economy and try to eradicate corruption.”


General News

The cruelest lies are often told with sunny smiles.
By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists