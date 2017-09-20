If Opportune to be President, I’ll Eradicate Corruption…Actor, Femi Adebayo

Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo, may be enjoying his job as the special assistant to Kwara state governor on arts culture and tourism but he might not be that sure if he has the mind politics.

The actor in a recent chat with his fans monitored by Nollywoodgists.com, stated that going into full politics is not certain except it is the will of God then he will not mind.

Femi when asked what he will do if opportune to be the President of the country explained that he will ensure quality education and also try to eradicate corruption.

According to the actor on becoming the president of Nigeria, “ensure quality education because that’s like you having a solid foundation for a better economy and try to eradicate corruption.”