Let's Sit Up And Stop Blaming TV Stations For Airing ForeignContent - Francis Afortey Mensah

Ghanaian movie producer, Francis Afotey Mensah has called on filmmakers and producers to improve on the quality of their movies and stop blaming TV stations who air foreign contents more than local contents.

According to him though the efforts by some key industry players to ban TV stations from airing more foreign content is very commendable, there's a need for filmakers to take a critical look at the movies they churn out.

He argues that TV stations are in to make profit and will only air content that are in high demand with a view to making more money.

Francis Afortey Mensah who is the CEO of Flores Sports and media made these known in an exclusive interview with Cypress Ghana on the current state of the Ghanaian movie industry.

He called on key players in the industry to carry out necessary research to enable them determine why the fortunes of the industry are dwindling and what should be done to revamp it. He also suggested that those in the technical aspects of film making should upgrade their skills by undergoing foreign training.

He said " there is a concern that the industry is dying but we are blaming everybody but ourselves, we are also part of the problem, we should take innovative steps and should be creative in our stories and production quality"he added.

He however called on the government to support the Ghanaian movie industry by funding and sponsoring filmmakers to gain skills on how to make quality films which in turn will contribute to the nations economy.

Francis recently premiered his movie "Seasons In A Vow" which features kafui Danku, Roselyn Ngissah, Ivan Amenyedor, Jessica Avevor, Stella Amarh, sensational gospel singer Qwesi Oteng and among others.

His concerns follow last week's demonstration by film makers against tv stations for showing more foreign contents.