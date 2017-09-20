If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

AMEBO | 20 September 2017 07:56 CET

Nollywood actress, Eniola Ajao in multi-million deal!

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Things may be looking up for Nollywood actress, Eniola Ajao, as there are feelers from reliable quarters that she may be smiling to the bank to the tune of millions of Naira, having just secured a plum deal with a sports betting company.

Although, the information is yet to be in the public domain, the actress, we gathered, has been in a happy mood over the done deal, which will definitely change her status.

The Epe, Lagos state-born babe, who has been consistent in the Yoruba movie scene for a while now, has yet to come out declare to the public her new status, may have just joined the elite league of showbiz personalities who have put their faces as endorsements to some known brands and products, and have raked in substantial amount and privileges from such ventures.

Eniola Ajao has produced and acted in so many movies that are too numerous to mention, all of which may have earned her this new accomplishment, which she is still keeping close to her chest, because she doesn’t like blowing her trumpet or hatching her eggs before they are laid.


