I’m Doing Well and Back Like ASUU…Wizkid

After taking a break from music due to ailment which he needed to take care of, singer, Wizkid is back to his fit.

The singer who called off his tour recently due to health conditions is now healthy and fit to resume work after he used the opportunity to spend more time with his son, Boluwatife.

Wizkid made it known recently that all is well with him now as he thanked his fans for all the prayer and good wishes for him as he is now back to work like ASUU.

“Thankful for prayers, your boy doing well. Back like ASUU,” he wrote