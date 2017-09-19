Actress, Omotola Jalade Wins Best Actress Award in Canada

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade, has just won her first award in a long while as her movie, ‘Alter Ego,’ won the hearts of many at the Nollywood Travel Film Festival in Canada.

The actress was awarded the Best Actress awards at an event which was held in Finch Avenue West, Toronto Canada.

Omotola has not been a regular face like she use to be in the past but since rerunning to action, she has constantly proven that she surely knows her craft and cannot compete with anyone.

She has also featured in much talked about movie, ‘The Tribunal’ which has been getting various accolades at the various cinemas across the country.