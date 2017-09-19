Comedian, Bovi with Wife Celebrates 8yrs Wedding Anniversary

Comedian, Bovi, is currently proud of the man he has become as he and his pretty wife, Kris, are currently celebrating the 8th year wedding anniversary.

The two love birds have been able to come a long way as they are blessed with three children and still counting.

The comedian’s wife took to social media to share how happy she is spending her life with the man that has always brought her happiness and putting her through lots of things.

According to her, “8yrs in marriage with my amazing husband. Thank you for always teaching me & for making me a better person.”