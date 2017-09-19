I Now Bath my Child Like Hebrew Women…Actress, Juliet Mgborukwe Welcomes Baby Girl

Nollywood actress, Juliet Mgborukwe Ojukwu, is now a proud mother of two as she has just welcomed a baby girl in a US hospital some few days ago.

The former Soundcity presenter got married to Chima Ojukwu in 2011 and gave birth to their first son in 2015, who is now a big boy.

Not able to hide how much she feels, the actress took to her social media account to share the good news and how happy she has been enjoying motherhood.

“The daughter I asked God for is finally here 1 Samuel 1:27... God is so good to me just as our daughter's name says 'Chidinma Elite Ojukwu' aka (C.E.O)... Thank Y'all for the prayers and well wishes, I indeed carried her and birthed her like the Hebrew women.

“To my son Sir' CEO, am sorry for the countless times you try to lean on mummy's tummy for comfort but I pushed you away, sometimes you get mad cry but still turn around and give me a big kiss #Priceless you can come lay on my tummy all you want now baby it is all yours. To My husband, We did it again Zaddy. Thanks for your Love and support throughout this pregnancy, you made it so effortless for me with your silly jokes, Thank you for your understanding the days I couldn't cook, clean or get too lazy and tired to rub your feet after you get off a long day of work, You are simply the best,” she shared.