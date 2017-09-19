Island People Come o: Actress, Iyabo Ojo Set to Unveil Abula Restaurant in Lekki

Wow, Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has continued to prove that she is not just good at acting alone but also one who is well vast when it comes to business know-how.

Aside acting, she has also produced her own movie, own a beauty shop and now is set to launch her own restaurant in the heart of Lekki, Lagos state.

According to fellow actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola, who shared the good news, Iyabo will be launching the posh sophisticated Abula restaurant which is aimed at bring local dishes to the Island based people who possibly close late from work and will sometimes need of good homemade food.

The restaurant located at Omorinre Johnson street, off Busola Durosimi Etti street. Lekki phase 1 will officially open to the public this coming Sunday the 24th of September 2017.