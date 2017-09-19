Actor, RMD Pours Encomium on Ego Boyo as he Drags her to his Set

Nollywood actor, Ricahard Mofe Damijo better known as RMD, has really done well for himself both as an actor and politician and still maintaining strong relevance in the industry.

The actor for some time now has been planning his own TV programme precisely a series and it has not been easy for about five years of planning both finally, he has been able to set the cameras rolling.

RMD who has been reading what his fans really wants has eventually decided to drag his former CHECKMATE wife, Ego Boyo, on his production set and they are currently trying to rekindle that love fire that has held many spell bound in the early 90s.

In his words, “My journey with Ego Boyo @officialegoboyo started nearly 30 years ago, our first encounter being on the production of CHECKMATE when my dear friend Amaka Igwe pulled me in as the villain Segun Kadiri on the highly coveted TV series. One of the most remarkable things about Ego is that despite the fact that she is born with a silver spoon into the family of the highly respected late Justice Nnamani she was super disciplined (she still is), very humble and extremely committed.

“Our status as Nigerian TV sweethearts rose with the movie VIOLATED as 'Tega' and 'Peggy' became the toast of Violated fans. Since then Ego has gone ahead to becoming wife, mother, accomplished business woman and the president of International Women's Society.

“Over 25 years later Tega and Peggy are back together again on my new TV "DramCom" The Mr X Family Show. I can only hope that getting back together again on TV will tickle fans of Ann Hathrope and Segun Kadiri and the fans of Tega and Peggy who have been craving to have them grace their TV screens again. Ego and I are pretty excited about this and hope the excitement catches on. We are curious to see how many people or if anyone can correctly guess what we're back together as... Mr and Mrs? Secret Lovers? Siblings? Colleagues? Somebody?! Anybody?! Let the guessing game begin.”

For those who are well familiar with some popular TV series back then in the late 80s and late 90s you will agree that CHECKMATE was programme everyone were always rushing home to watch every Thursday evening from 7-8pm.