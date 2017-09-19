If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

017 COSON WEEK OPENS AT TRINITY HOUSE WITH ‘COSON IN THE CHURCH’

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

TRINITY HOUSE in Victoria Island Lagos headed by Pastor Ituah Ighodalo will be the centre of national attention on Sunday, October 29, 2017 as the church auditorium plays host to the first of the seven mega events of the much advertised COSON WEEK 2017.

The event tagged COSON in the Church will pivot the superlative day of prayer and invocation to the Almighty for the progress of the Nigerian nation. The event will feature the most captivating gospel singers in the country and Nigeria’s most respected ministers of the gospel.

The plush red carpet show to be beamed live to the world from TRINITY HOUSE will have stars of all colours, business icons and political leaders from every spectrum.

The COSON Week 2017 will run from October 29 to November 4.


Do not imposes judgement on any man for every man will be judge according to his deeds
By: Ogunniyi adebayo a.k

