Actor, Femi Adebayo Celebrates New wife as She Turns a Year Older

Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo, is so proud of himself because the much needed love he has been craving for as finally been seen as he has been enjoying his marriage to his new wife.

The actor could not hide how he felt been a part of his wife’s life as she turns a year older. He took time to send a brief birthday message to his woman.

“I waited for so long before God gave me "YOU"... iyanaladuke HAPPY BIRTHDAY my jewel of inestimable value.... Aduke you came into my life to complete me. Thanx for the tolerance, understanding and above all, the love you have for me. If I have the opportunity of choosing a life partner in my next world, I would choose you over and over again love. Wish you eternal happiness and joy.... Enjoy ur day honey,” he wrote.


