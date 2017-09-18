Peter Okoye Reveals why He Can’t go to Shows with his Brother, Paul Okoye

Since the news of the P-Square brothers being at logger heads, none of them have been spared by fans as they throw various questions and accusations at them.

For Paul Okoye, he is only waiting for the perfect time to strike as it seems he has had enough of the whole drama but Peter has been busy attending to questions he feels needs an answer.

Peter is set to headline a show on the 23rd of September and many have been wondering why he does not have his brother go with him.

Well, he has answer for that as he claimed that they are both entitled to doing individual music without featuring each other.

When asked by a fan on whether he has gone sole without his brother, Peter replied, “We both are entitled to do individual stuff.”