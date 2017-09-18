Only a Woman Can Destroy the Peace of Brothers…Paul Okoye

Hmm, is it every year that Paul and Peter Okoye of the P-Square fame will be having issues with each other to a point that the whole world will know?

It is well this time because one do not really know what the real issues are between them this time but base on what Paul wrote on social media, it goes to show that getting married has really been an issue between them.

Paul who has been away with his wife as he welcomed twins about a month ago, has not been having it rosy with his brother Peter, who has been seen headlining some shows alone.

No details was given though but Paul has threatened that if the said trouble maker tries any funny thing with him, he will be all out to expose all that has been going on.

According to him, “Back to naija don't take my silence for granted.... only a woman can come where brothers are working in peace and destroy it #youknowyourself .... try me this time .... I swear Nyash go open you will know that blood is thicker and stronger than juju.”