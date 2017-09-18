If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Spotlight | 18 September 2017 07:13 CET

Former BBN Housemate, Gifty Goes Nude Shows off what Ex-Lover has been Enjoying

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Controversial former Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty, has been enjoying the fame that has trailed her since leaving the reality show and she has been trying at managing things.

She has always been a lover of fame and when it seems the search light is no longer beaming on her, she sure knows how to create buzz around herself and it has been working for her.

Gifty, who is also an actress, recently attempted to break the internet as she stripped herself naked in the room while photographing herself through the mirror.

Being a celeb, she feels it was necessary to share it on social media just to show how well endowed she is and like she rightly put it, it’s her page and her life, she can live it the way she wants.

Hmm, no wonder, so this is what singer, Mr 2kay, has been enjoying that he was able to oeld her down for so long before their relationship ended in a bad note with both parties throwing shades at each other.


