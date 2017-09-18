I’ll Never turn my Back you…Actress, Annie Idibia Celebrates Hubby

Legendary hiphop singer, Innocent Idibia better known as 2Face, is a year older as he turns 41, blessed with all the things he could ever wished for in life.

Sure, like the saying, “behind every successful man, there is always a good woman,” and the singer’s wife cum actress, Annie, has never for one day thought of leaving her man which has seen the marriage waxing stronger by the day.

Annie while celebrating her hubby promised that she will never turn her back on her man no matter how the challenges turn out to be.

“I’ll still be there when the sun is shining bright and when the rain is pouring down. Happy birthday my Mine, Eternally yours,” she wrote.