I Love Old School Music but Simi has Changed the game of Music…Actress, Funke Adesiyan

It is not easy for celebrities to appreciate each other especially when they are not in the same line of career but for Nollywood actress, Funke Adesiyan, it’s all about love.

The actress has been a lover of singer, Simi’s songs but was not aware that she is the brain behind some of the songs she has been listening to like "ma bimi ni jamb question."

The actress admitted that she has always been a lover of songs from the 70s and 80s as they contain good lyrical concepts but was amazed when the identity of Simi’s works were played to her.

“Simi! Oh Simi!! I saw you first about two years ago. I heard you are new on the block but honestly, I wasn't interested in knowing you or listening to you as I am hooked on music from the 70s and 80s.

On the other hand, I had fallen in love with a beautiful sonorous voice on my Playlist. She sang "ma bimi ni jamb question". The smoothness of her voice, the gentle way it nudges you closer, her contentment, her naturalness, her Nigerianness!

“You could tell this woman just loves music! Anytime I heard her voice in any music, I'd recognize it as my "baby". Then I had an argument with some friends on music and how much we are gradually loosing our beautiful African lyrics and originality. Except for people like Asa, Adekunle Gold, Qdot and few more who are in their own heads music wise. Someone then mentioned the name Simi. Funke, you will love Simi he said and I said Naaaaa! Before I could finish my sentence, my friend had played her song. It was my "baby's" voice! I was shocked at how much I had loved this person's music and how much I didn't even bother about her name. Music is deeper than language or name. Thank you for being you! Thank you for not wanting fame but just enjoying making music. Keep having fun doing what you do, more people are gradually getting on the "simi bus". Love you girl!”