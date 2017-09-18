I Can never Beg Any Marketer for Roles…Actor, Femi Branch

Gone are the days when Nollywood marketers decide who features in their movies and who does not as today lots of independent producers have flooded the market.

Since independent producers took to the industry to change a whole lot of things, the industry has been able to get a face lift and able to contend with other movie industry outside Nigeria.

At some point, they went as far as blacklisting some celebs with various allegations being leveled against them, some even sleep with actresses just to give them movie roles but today things have changed as some ladies have been able to put food on their tables.

Nollywood actor, Femi Branch in a recent interview with Broadway TV, has stressed that he will never run after marketers to feature him in their movies rather they should be the one running after him.

The actor stated that it is not matter of forming but the truth is, they are feeding off his talent, so they should be the ones coming for him.

In his words, “Marketers should be the ones running after me because I’m the one putting food on their table it is my talent they are feeding off it shouldn’t be the other way round, I can’t beg you for a role or lobby.”